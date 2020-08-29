Goa secretariat employees to work from home on alternate days

Employees of the Goa secretariat have been directed to attend their duties on alternate days to ensure that only 50 per cent staff members remain present on a given day in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the state government said on Saturday.

A circular was issued after several staff members working in different departments in the secretariat, located at Porvorim near here, claimed that more than 50 of them have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

"On the account of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the secretariat, departments/offices, it is directed that not more than 50 per cent strength of the secretariat employees shall attend the office on a particular day and the remaining employees shall work from home on an alternate day basis," said the circular issued by the General Administration department.

The order comes into effect on August 31 and remains in force until September 11, it added.

Goa's Covid-19 case count stood at 16,006 as on August 28.