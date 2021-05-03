Government asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May

The Ministry of Education Monday asked all centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled in May in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, officials said.
Such institutions include all IITs, NITs, IIITs and central universities.
In a letter to the heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare asked them to postpone all offline examinations scheduled this month.
Read more: Centre defers NEET-PG to allow doctors to report for Covid-19 duty
"The online examinations, etc may however continue. The decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021. The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he or she comes out of the distress at the earliest," a senior MoE official said.
"All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows Covid-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe," he added.
The decision comes in the backdrop of a rampaging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP
Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win
Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive
BJP hits a six in Puducherry, helps NDA ride to power
Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood
Is America a racist country?
Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band
India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength