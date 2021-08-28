Government extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD and CEO for 2 years

Govt extends tenure of UCO Bank's MD & CEO for 2 years

Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021

PTI
New Delhi,
  Aug 28 2021
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 17:48 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo.

State-owned UCO Bank on Saturday said the government has extended the term of its MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel for two years.

The central government, through a notification dated August 26, extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel as UCO Bank's managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Goel's current term was to expire on November 1, 2021.

On Friday, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra had also informed about extensions given to their MD & CEOs.

The government has also extended the terms of two executive directors each in Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India, and one executive director of Central Bank of India.

