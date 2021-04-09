Government panel to review Covid-19 vaccine side effects after blood clotting concerns

Clot concerns: India to review Covid jab side effects

Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people

India is currently administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech. Credit: PTI File Photo

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered in the country, Mint reported on Friday.

India is currently administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech. 

Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people, after a link was found to very rare blood clots, mostly in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination. 

