Government ready for talks with protesting farmers: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Govt ready for talks with protesting farmers: Minister

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 13:34 ist
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: PTI

The government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been urging the farmers to engage in talks to end the deadlock over the three reform laws introduced in September but the farmers will not relent on their demands, saying the laws would hit them economically while benefiting big retailers.

"We assure our farmers that we'll listen to them with an open mind," Tomar told foreign journalists.

The protestors have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, obstructing public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.

