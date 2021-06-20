Government to train 1 lakh rural youths on BharatNet maintenance

The Common Services Centers (CSC) and Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) have joined hands to train 1 lakh CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and rural youths on the maintenance of optical fibre under BharatNet across the country.

The training will be conducted through CSC Academy, the education and CSR wing of CSC, and will focus on acquiring knowledge about optical fibre applications, splicing of optical fibre, installation of Optical Fibre Cables (OFCs), and entrepreneurship and soft skills, CSC, a special purpose vehicle under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said in a statement.

Training will be imparted through an online mode with both self-paced modules as well as live classes. TSSC will provide certification to the trainees after an online assessment, said the statement.

In July 2019, CSC was entrusted with the responsibility of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of BharatNet Optical Fibre Cable, First Line Maintenance (FLM) of equipment and providing last mile connectivity through Wi-Fi. Since then, Fibre Restoration Teams (FRT) comprising more than 10,000 rural youths have been trained and mobilized for the BharatNet maintenance through CSC.

“Through this partnership, we plan to raise a pool of skilled VLEs and rural youth who will provide last-mile optical fibre connectivity across the country under the BharatNet programme," CEO, CSC SPV, Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said.

It is our endeavour to support the government’s vision for a digitally connected nation and an ‘Atma Nirbhar’ India. Fiberisation is the backbone of digital infrastructure that is needed to drive this vision, particularly in the rural areas," Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC said.