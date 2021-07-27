Govt launches helpline for women affected by violence

Govt launches 24X7 helpline for women affected by violence

  Jul 27 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Tuesday launched a round-the-clock helpline for women affected by violence.

The National Commission for Women's helpline number -- 7827170170 -- aims to provide online support to women affected by violence by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, district legal service authorities and psychological services.

Inaugurating the helpline virtually, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that this digital helpline gives a message to women that whenever they are in need, their government and their commission will stand by them. 

