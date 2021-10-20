'Govt will ask car makers to produce flex-fuel engines'

Govt will ask all vehicle makers to produce flex-fuel engines: Gadkari

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 22:43 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government will ask all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines under the Euro VI emission norms in the next six-eight months.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol. Addressing an event, Gadkari further said in the next 15 years, Indian automobile industry will be worth Rs 15 lakh crore.

"We were planning to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court to allow manufacturing of flex-fuel engines under the Euro IV emission norms...But now I feel that we will ask all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines (that can run on more than one fuel) under the Euro VI emission norms in the next 6-8 months," he said.

Gadkari claimed that the cost of vehicles won't rise after making it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines. The minister predicted that in the coming days, India will be able to export green hydrogen. The government in January, 2016 has decided to leapfrog directly from Euro IV emission norms for petrol and diesel to Euro VI standards.

An inter-ministerial group headed by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 6, 2016 had taken the decision to advance the date by four years to April 1, 2020 for implementation of Bharat Stage VI (equivalent to Euro VI norms followed globally) for supply of cleaner auto fuel, by altogether skipping the Euro V grade norms. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
Automakers
Cars
Business News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 