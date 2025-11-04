Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma named in ICC Women's World Cup Team of Tournament

The Indian trio played a stellar role in the team's maiden World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 07:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketICCWomen's World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us