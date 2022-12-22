Goyal introduces Bill to decriminalise minor offences

Goyal introduces a Bill to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of doing business

The bill was introduced amid protests by the Opposition who were demanding a discussion on the border issue with China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 19:09 ist
Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, to decriminalise minor offences to promote ease of business.

Besides the decriminalisation of minor offences, the bill envisages the rationalisation of monetary penalties, depending on the gravity of the offence, bolstering trust-based governance.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal withdraws 'offensive' remark on Bihar in Rajya Sabha

"Yet another novelty involved in the proposal is an increase of 10 per cent of the minimum amount of fine and penalty levied, after the expiry of every three years, once the bill becomes a law," according to the statement of objects and reasons.

The bill was later referred to a 31-member joint committee of Parliament for scrutiny.

The members from the Lok Sabha include PP Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajendra Agrawal, Poonam Pramod Mahajan, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja and Sougata Ray. The names of 10 members from the Rajya Sabha will be announced later.

The bill was introduced amid protests by the Opposition who were demanding a discussion on the border issue with China.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Piyush Goyal
India News
Opposition

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 