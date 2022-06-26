20-year-old kills grandparents over money to buy liquor

Grandparents killed by 20-year-old in Uttar Pradesh village over money to buy liquor

Himesh, the accused, lived with his grandparents in Delhi and is reportedly addicted to alcohol

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • Jun 26 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old youth here in a village allegedly killed his grandparents in an argument over money to buy liquor and hid their bodies in two separate rooms, police said on Sunday.

Himesh, the accused, lived with his grandparents in Delhi and is reportedly addicted to alcohol, they said.

According to police, the accused killed the elderly couple on June 22 in Damri village where they had come to attend a wedding.

Police said they have recovered the partially decomposed bodies of the husband and wife and have sent them for post mortem examination.

"The partially decomposed bodies of Premshankar (65) and Bhawan Devi (60) were found inside the locked houses of their sons in Damri village under Faizganj Police Station limits. The sons and the elderly couple lived in Delhi," Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma told PTI.

According to a complaint lodged by one of the sons of the couple who lives in the village, his parents had come to the village with their grandson, Himesh, to attend a wedding.

"Himesh is an alcoholic and used to fight with his family members for money to buy liquor. It has been alleged in the complaint that Himesh killed his grandparents following an argument over money to buy alcohol on June 22," said the officer.

After dumping the bodies in the two separate houses, the accused fled from the village, he said.

Police have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and initiated investigation, he added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Liquor

