GST hike on textiles deferred amid industry pushback

The GST Council unanimously decided to defer a hike in GST on textiles in the 46th GST Council meet chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

The hike was to come into effect from January 1. However, there was widespread resentment from the trader community, who resisted the changes claiming that the government was unaware of the ground realities.

The Council had, in a meeting in September, decided to increase the GST levy on apparel and clothing and, footwear up to Rs 1,000 to 12 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. The move aimed to correct the inverted duty structure on these items. The inverted duty structure arises when taxes on final products are lower than taxes on inputs.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos