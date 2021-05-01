Gujarat doctor shares after-effects of wearing PPE suits

Gujarat doctor shares after-effects of wearing PPE suit

He urged people to get vaccinated as it is the "only solution"

DH Web Desk
  • May 01 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 19:21 ist
A doctor from Gujarat, Sohil Makwana, is one of the many anonymous health workers who have been out in the field. Credit: Twitter Photo/@DrSohil

It has been over a year since the world has been battling the raging pandemic. Quarantined in our houses, we still find ourselves complaining, "It is bizarre that we can't step out without a mask!" 

What we fail to realise is that frontline workers and healthcare professionals are tirelessly working to help bring some sort of relief.

A doctor from Gujarat, Sohil Makwana, is one of the many anonymous health workers who have been out in the field, dressed for hours in a PPE suit, serving the nation at the risk of their own lives. Sharing pictures of him in a PPE suit and without it, drenched in sweat, after hours of treating Covid-19 patient, the doctor said that he is proud of serving the country.

Urging people to get vaccinated as it is the "only solution", the doctor lamented that all doctors and health workers are working really hard, away from their families, "... sometimes a foot away from a positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies..."

In the same thread, Dr Makwana explained that an oximeter is a "primary caretaker" in these trying times and that an oxygen level of less than 90 can be dangerous. He also shared pictures of his parents, getting the second dose of the vaccine and urged citizens to ensure that everyone in their family gets inoculated.

His tweet has over 1.33 lakh likes with people saluting the sacrifices of healthcare professionals and celebrating them as the real "heroes".

"A nation of 130+ crore and humanity would be indebted to you and all the frontline warriors who gave their everything to save us," read a tweet in response to Dr Makwana.

Sharing similar thoughts, Dr Shweta Agarwal said that PPE suit can be "suffocating".

Meanwhile, several states ran out of Covid-19 vaccines before the planned widening of the nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections in the crisis-hit country surged to another daily record on Saturday when India recorded over four lakh new infections and 3,523 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

