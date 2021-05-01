Gujarat doctor shares after-effects of wearing PPE suits

It has been over a year since the world has been battling the raging pandemic. Quarantined in our houses, we still find ourselves complaining, "It is bizarre that we can't step out without a mask!"

What we fail to realise is that frontline workers and healthcare professionals are tirelessly working to help bring some sort of relief.

A doctor from Gujarat, Sohil Makwana, is one of the many anonymous health workers who have been out in the field, dressed for hours in a PPE suit, serving the nation at the risk of their own lives. Sharing pictures of him in a PPE suit and without it, drenched in sweat, after hours of treating Covid-19 patient, the doctor said that he is proud of serving the country.

Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

Urging people to get vaccinated as it is the "only solution", the doctor lamented that all doctors and health workers are working really hard, away from their families, "... sometimes a foot away from a positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies..."

Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe. 🙏🙏 — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

In the same thread, Dr Makwana explained that an oximeter is a "primary caretaker" in these trying times and that an oxygen level of less than 90 can be dangerous. He also shared pictures of his parents, getting the second dose of the vaccine and urged citizens to ensure that everyone in their family gets inoculated.

Just inoculated my parents with second dose.. I've protected my parents.. Did u? Go.. Grab a shot for yourself, for your family, and for all of us...!!

Together we can do.. pic.twitter.com/nhfVNarerh — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 30, 2021

His tweet has over 1.33 lakh likes with people saluting the sacrifices of healthcare professionals and celebrating them as the real "heroes".

Salute you Doctors. Ever indebted to you and your family. — Laxman Murarka (@MurarkaLaxman) April 29, 2021

All doctors n front line staff are true heroes!! Hats off to your selfless service. Humanity will be indebted to u! — 🇮🇳 AhinsaJeevi Sameeksha Jain (@Sameeksha_India) April 29, 2021

"A nation of 130+ crore and humanity would be indebted to you and all the frontline warriors who gave their everything to save us," read a tweet in response to Dr Makwana.

A nation of 130+ crore and the humanity would be indebted to you and all the frontline warriors who gave their everything to save us. The least the normal public can do is to stay indoors and observe Covid protocols. Thanks and salute to you and all the frontline warriors!! 🙏🙏 — Abhinav Prakash (@prakashabhinav) April 29, 2021

Sharing similar thoughts, Dr Shweta Agarwal said that PPE suit can be "suffocating".

I can understand ur condition very well....It's very suffocating... — Dr Shweta Agarwal 🏹 (@ShwetaAgarval) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, several states ran out of Covid-19 vaccines before the planned widening of the nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said, as new infections in the crisis-hit country surged to another daily record on Saturday when India recorded over four lakh new infections and 3,523 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)