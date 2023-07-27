Gyanvapi: HC verdict on Aug 3; stay on survey remains

Gyanvapi: Allahabad HC to pronounce verdict on Aug 3; stay on ASI survey remains till then

This is a developing story.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2023, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 17:09 ist
Gyanvapi Mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday said that it would pronounce verdict on Gyanvapi issue on August 3.

It also said that the interim stay order on ASI survey will continue till then.

More to follow...

Gyanvapi
Allahabad High Court
India News

