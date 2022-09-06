Gyanvapi case: Muslim side's reply in court on Sept 13

Gyanvapi issue: Court grants time to Muslim side to present reply on September 13

  • Sep 06 2022, 02:23 ist
The Gyanvapi Mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

A fast track court on Monday granted time to the Muslim side to present its reply on a petition seeking permission to hold 'darshan' of an idol in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

General secretary of Vishwa Vaidik Sangh Kiran Singh Bisen had filed the petition in the court of civil judge senior division, seeking regular 'darshan' (glimpse) and worshipping of "Adivisheshwar" in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. He had also sought a ban on the entry of Muslims in the complex and handing over it to Hindus.

The Muslim side has questioned the maintainability of the petition and on Monday sought time to present its reply. The court granted it permission and posted the matter for next hearing on September 13.

Maan Bahadur Singh, advocate representing the Hindu side, said he also made his arguments in the court against the views presented by the Muslim side.

The plea, initially filed in the court of the civil judge, was transferred to the fast track court.

