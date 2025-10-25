<p>New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 3 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 3,253 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.</p>.<p>The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,344 crore in the same quarter a year ago.</p>.Company loses Rs 12 lakh in online fraud in the name of cement purchase in Kundapur.<p>The bank's total income increased to Rs 16,239 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 15,900 crore in the same period last year, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>The bank earned interest income of Rs 13,649 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 13,216 crore in the same period a year ago.</p>.<p>Net Interest Income (NII) improved to Rs 7,311 crore, from Rs 7,020 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 4 per cent growth.</p>.<p>However, Net Interest Margin (NIM) moderated to 4.54 per cent, from 4.91 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year.</p>.<p>The bank reduced gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.39 per cent of gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.49 per cent a year ago.</p>.<p>Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans too declined 0.32 per cent, from 0.43 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.</p>.<p>On a consolidated basis, the bank reported an 11 per cent dip in net profit to Rs 4,468 crore, as against Rs 5,044 crore in Q2FY25.</p>.<p>At the consolidated level, Return on Assets (ROA) for Q2FY26 also slipped to 1.97 per cent, as compared to 2.53 per cent in the same period a year ago. </p>