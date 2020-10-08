Domestic airlines may operate at 75% capacity soon

Hardeep Singh Puri mulls allowing domestic airlines to operate at 75% capacity

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:01 ist
Puri said they expect total passengers to double to 2,00,000 by end of October. Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said he was deliberating allowing domestic airlines to operate at 75% of the total capacity, according to Reuters.
 

In an interaction with officials from the civil aviation sector and the media, Puri said they expect total passengers to double to 2 lakh by the end of October.

Puri also said that he may meet officials from Germany in a couple of days to finalise bilateral air-bubble flights.

More to follow...

Aviation
Hardeep Singh Puri
COVID-19
flights

