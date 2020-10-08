Hardeep Singh Puri mulls allowing domestic airlines to operate at 75% capacity

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said he was deliberating allowing domestic airlines to operate at 75% of the total capacity, according to Reuters.



Discussed issues pertaining to civil aviation sector, particularly domestic & international operations, during an interaction with members of media today. I was joined by Secy @MoCA_GoI, Chairman @AAI_Official, CMD @airindiain & DG @PIB_India @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/Uz6LbKGdyV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 8, 2020

In an interaction with officials from the civil aviation sector and the media, Puri said they expect total passengers to double to 2 lakh by the end of October.

Puri also said that he may meet officials from Germany in a couple of days to finalise bilateral air-bubble flights.

