Haridwar hate speech: FIR filed, no arrests so far

After several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of Muslims at a conclave held in Haridwar recently, a case has been registered in connection to the "hate speeches".

According to a report by NDTV, the FIR filed names only a Muslim -- who recently converted into Hinduism. However, even as several Opposition leaders condemned what they said was a "hate speech conclave" and called for strict action against those involved, no arrests have been made so far in the matter.

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesman and RTI activist Saket Gokhale had lodged a complaint in this connection at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district, asking the Station House Officer to register an FIR within 24 hours.

I've filed a complaint with SHO, Jwalapur PS in Haridwar against the #HaridwarHateAssembly conducted from 17th-20th December at Ved Niketan Dham. Failing the registration of an FIR against the organizers & speakers in 24 hrs, a plaint shall be made to the Judicial Magistrate. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 23, 2021

The FIR filed names one Jitender Narayan, alias Waseem Rizvi, who was earlier the chairman of Shia Waqf board of Uttar Pradesh, according to the report.

"Taking cognisance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress," Uttarakhand Police tweeted.

Held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20, the Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Meanwhile, Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhanand Giri said that "he is not ashamed of what he said".

"I am not afraid of police. I stand by my statement, Giri, often photographed with BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami told the publication.

