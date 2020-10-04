Harsh Vardhan address highlights: Around 400-500 mn coronavirus vaccine doses to be utilised for 25 crore people by July 2021

Addressing the nation on some key questions related to the coronavirus vaccine in his Sunday Samvaad today, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that the target is to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses of vaccines covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021. He also discussed the coronavirus vaccine supply chain in India and how the government is planning to give every citizen access to the vaccine. "Coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in a pre-planned and prioritised manner to ensure transparency and accountability," he said.