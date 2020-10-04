Harsh Vardhan address highlights: Around 400-500 mn coronavirus vaccine doses to be utilised for 25 crore people by July 2021

Addressing the nation on some key questions related to the coronavirus vaccine in his Sunday Samvaad today, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that the target is to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses of vaccines covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021. He also discussed the coronavirus vaccine supply chain in India and how the government is planning to give every citizen access to the vaccine. "Coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in a pre-planned and prioritised manner to ensure transparency and accountability," he said.
Answering why India has more cases than Pakistan, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India has the highest recovery rate in the world and it is unfair to compare India with Pakistan in terms of Covid-19 cases.
"We were reporting over 90,000 cases a week ago, but we are recording less now," he said.
Not possible to comment on the superiority of Covid-19 vaccine as data is still emerging: Health Minister
Vaccine procurement is being done centrally to ensure it reaches those who need it the most: Harsh Vardhan
Details of the entire process to be shared in the coming months. Distribution of vaccine biggest priority. A high-level committee under V K Paul is heading the plans: Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in a pre-planned and prioritised manner to ensure transparency and accountability: Harsh Vardhan
Safety of students of utmost priority: Harsh Vardhan on MHA guidelines on reopening of schools
Important to fight Covid-19, not fear it, said Health Minister Harsh Minister in his live video address.
Harsh Vardhan said that India is not planning to enter human challenge trials unless proven that it is safe and effective. "Should be taken with abundant caution and foresight. It should justify the risks," he added.
Media persons also corona-warriors, says Harsh Vardhan, answering to a question by a social media user whether on journalists are abiding by the social-distancing norms.
"Two-dose vaccine regime can also help controlling the coronavirus pandemic, not necessarily single-dose vaccine," Vardhan said.
He also recommended 40 minutes of yoga everyday.
Answering if India should do Phase II of Covid vaccine again, Vardhan said that Russian Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine still under consideration.
Answering a question by a citizen from Punjab, Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan said that no on can touch the dead body of a patient refusing 'rumours' that body parts of dead coronavirus patients are being sold.
Government has taken loans. Support to states is being done through budgetary allocations. Govt not dependent on loans for covid emergency response: Harsh Vardhan
Addressing the questions of social media users, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that although Vitamin C boosts the immunity, it is always important to contact a doctor.
Govt's utmost priority how to make vaccine available for citizen: Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan urges for mass movement towards safe hands, respiratory hygiene, social distancing
We destroyed bio-diversity over the past few decades... The pandemic has given the warning to stop destructing nature. Gandhi's cleanliness appeal has become more and more relevant," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.
The fourth edition of the Union Minister's weekly address Sunday Samvaad is scheduled to begin at 1 pm.