Has China occupied Indian territory? Rahul asks govt

Has China occupied Indian territory? Rahul Gandhi asks government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2020, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 10:54 ist
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Credits: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory.

"We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

For latest updates on India-China border tensions, click here

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.

Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

Also Read | Speak truth on China issue, Mallikarjun Kharge tells PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India-China border
Galwan Valley
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 