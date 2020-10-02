Hathras case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joins protests at Jantar Mantar where hundreds of civil society activists, students, Left leaders, on Friday, gathered to protest against the Hathras gang-rape and murder case.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhusan, actor Swara Bhasker, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj are among those who gathered at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the justice for the Hathras victim.

For latest updates on Hathras rape case, click here

Security has been beefed up in Delhi in the wake of protests. Besides ground force, senior police officers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd. The protest site has been barricaded by the police to restrict the movement of protesters, an official said.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

(With PTI inputs)