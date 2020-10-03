Hathras rape case live: Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to meet victim's family today afternoon

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked what difference suspending "some pawns" would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. Meanwhile, several political leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal protested in Delhi to demand justice for the victim and her family. Yesterday, the Hathras administration sealed the borders and barred journalists and politicians from entering the village. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rahul Gandhi to meet victim's family today afternoon
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party MPs will go to Hathras today afternoon to meet the family of the 19-year-old daughter who was brutally assaulted and murdered, says Congress leader KC Venugopal.
All India Democratic Women's Association members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Police register case against 8 for protesting farm laws, Hathras rape case
A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Delhi Police said.
Hathras rape victim's family say they are under a lot of pressure and fear: Report
With the imposition of Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district following outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl, thepolice have blockaded the villageand barred the media from entry.
Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal & former MP Mamta Thakur lodge a police complaint against Sadar SDM Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them & behaving indecently when they were going to meet the family of Hathras case victim yesterday.
Hathras protest: Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed; reopened after 1 hr
In view of the protest at Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang rape and murder case, the Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of a few stations for an hour on Friday, officials said.
Delhi Police registers case against protesters at Jantar Mantar for violating prohibitory orders
The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against protestors, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, for violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.
Protests break out in Delhi over Hathras gang-rape
Protests broke out in the national capital on Friday evening as activists of AAP, Left parties and other outfits gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim.
Hathras-type incidents happening everyday in Maharashtra: BJP leader
Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday hit out at those demanding the resignation of his party's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras crime by claiming "such incidents are happening in Maharashtra every day".
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Hathras gang-rape case
UP govt cracks whip; suspends Hathras SP, four others
Four days after the brutal killing of a Dalit girl after being allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended the district police chief and four other cops on charges of laxity and ordered their narco test along with the family members of the victim.
