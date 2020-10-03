Hathras rape case live: Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to meet victim's family today afternoon

After the Hathras SP and four other policemen were suspended over the gangrape-murder case of a Dalit woman, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi asked what difference suspending "some pawns" would make and demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. Meanwhile, several political leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal protested in Delhi to demand justice for the victim and her family. Yesterday, the Hathras administration sealed the borders and barred journalists and politicians from entering the village. Stay tuned for more updates.