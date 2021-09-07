Have Shikhar Dhawan & Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced?

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee have apparently decided to get divorced after 9 years of marriage.

Mukherjee on Instagram made a post explaining how it feels to be divorced twice. However, she did not mention Dhawan in the post, and that left many confused if the duo actually got divorced or it was just she putting out her thoughts.

"Divorce means choosing myself and not settling and sacrificing my own life for the sake of a marriage", read an excerpt from her post.

Check out the latest videos by DH here: