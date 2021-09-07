Have Shikhar Dhawan & Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced?

Have Shikhar Dhawan & Ayesha Mukherjee got divorced?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 22:51 ist
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee. Credit: AFP Photo/ Mukherjee Instagram

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha Mukherjee have apparently decided to get divorced after 9 years of marriage. 

Mukherjee on Instagram made a post explaining how it feels to be divorced twice. However, she did not mention Dhawan in the post, and that left many confused if the duo actually got divorced or it was just she putting out her thoughts.

"Divorce means choosing myself and not settling and sacrificing my own life for the sake of a marriage", read an excerpt from her post.

Check out the latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shikhar Dhawan
divorce
Cricket
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 