Seven workers, including 5 women killed in firecracker unit accident in TN's Sivakasi

Firecracker units in Sivakasi and adjoining areas account for 90 per cent of cracker production in the country.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 11:31 IST
Sivakasi: Seven workers, including five women, were killed and three others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

The condition of one person among the injured is very critical, a senior police official said, and added that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

About 10 workers were employed at the private firecracker manufacturing unit at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district when the blast occurred in the afternoon, he said.

Published 09 May 2024, 11:31 IST
