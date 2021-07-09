Hayana schools for class 9 to 12 to reopen from July 16

Haryana Education Minister on Friday said that schools in the state will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 with social distancing.

"If the situation remains normal, then, schools will be reopened for other classes too," he said.

According to media reports, online classes will continue and students who want to continue taking them will be allowed to do so and no student will be pressured to attend offline classes at school.

The news comes after the number of Covid-19 cases in the state saw a drop. Haryana on Friday reported nine more Covid-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,534, while 57 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,205, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Gurgaon and one each from Hisar, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts.

Of the fresh infections, seven cases each were reported from Palwal and Fatehabad, and six cases each were from Gurgaon and Karnal.

There are 993 active cases in the state, while 7,58,678 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.63 per cent, the bulletin added.

(With inputs from PTI)