Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns ahead of Cabinet rejig

Ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffling exercise on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.
Apart from him, six other ministers including Sadananda Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar also resigned.
Follow live updates on the Cabinet rejig here
The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero
Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health
Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists
When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film
Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy
Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?
Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final
Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved