Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns ahead of Cabinet rejig

Ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffling exercise on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Apart from him, six other ministers including Sadananda Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar also resigned.

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.