Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resigns ahead of Cabinet rejig

Apart from him, six other ministers including Sadananda Gowda and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank have also resigned

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 15:01 ist
Dr Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ahead of the major Cabinet reshuffling exercise on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Apart from him, six other ministers including Sadananda Gowda, who held the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar also resigned.

Follow live updates on the Cabinet rejig here

The swearing in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Harsh Vardhan
cabinet expansion

