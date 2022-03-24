'Heart-broken' Mamata meets kin of Birbhum victims, gives them Rs 5 lakh cheque

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the kin of those who were killed in Bagtui village, Rampurhat, in the Birbhum district.

"You have lost a family member, but I am heart-broken," Mamata told the kin of Rampurhat carnage victims.

She handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the violence. She said that financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be given for reconstructing of affected houses.

"Families of the 10 people who died in fire will be given a job and Rs 5 lakh," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress delegates including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury enroute violence-hit Bagtui village in the Birbhum district were stopped at Santiniketan, according to ANI.

Congress delegates including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stopped at Santiniketan in Birbhum district West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will visit the area in view of violence that killed about 8 people. pic.twitter.com/Gs1GQiwazg — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Eight people, including three women and two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Their post-mortem examination has revealed that they were badly beaten up before the carnage.

As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official told PTI from Rampurhat hospital.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, suspected to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening, and several police personnel and civic volunteers removed on grounds of negligence.

