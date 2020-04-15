Here are MHA's guidelines, rules for the extended lockdown till May 3

The government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the extended period of COVID-19 lockdown, opening up economic sectors like construction, jute and IT, hardware as well as allowing MNREGA works from April 20, while making wearing of masks compulsory and prohibiting of spitting in public places.

The measures intended to boost economic activities, which have been hit by the lockdown that started on March 25, including manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging can also resume from April 20.

Food processing industries and brick kiln in rural areas, which are outside the limits of municipal corporation and municipalities, are also allowed.

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSME in rural areas, industrial estates and renewable projects also could resume activities from next Monday.

Continuation of works in construction projects within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside, are also allowed.

On the restrictions, wearing of mask in public and workplaces have been made mandatory, while spitting is prohibited. No organisation or manager of a public place can allow gathering of five or more persons. Gatherings such as marriages and funerals will remain regulated by District Magistrate.

All workplaces shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitisers at convenient places. Workplaces should have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing.

Persons above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five years may be encouraged to work from home.

Below are the detailed guidelines: