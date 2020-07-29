Here's how this domestic help started her home cooking business 

Saroj ‘didi’ as she is fondly referred to, decided to open a home cooking business to generate additional income.

The pandemic affected many lives and domestic workers, particularly, were badly hit. The nature of their work, mostly done by hands and in intimate spaces, went against the principles of social distancing and isolation.

Reports of domestic workers losing their incomes almost entirely came around, ever since the lockdown was imposed in India and Covid-19 related fears grew.

Within this ecosystem, Saroj didi decided to find an alternative source of income. With some help from one Ankit Vengulerkar, she set up her food home delivery business.

“I was facing a lot of financial issues. The virus outbreak intensified the difficulties and struggles. Which is when Ankit baba suggested this idea. He really helped me out,” Saroj told The Indian Express.

Vengulerkar’s home is where Saroj cooks. While she cooks, Ankit procures ingredients, manages orders, packaging etc.

Vengulerkar advertised Saroj didi’s home-cooked food on Twitter. After a warm response, he set up a handle for business titted @ConoshOfficial.

“A thread on Saroj Didi. She's 47. Has 3 kids. Her husband & she used to run a small eating joint in Mangammanapalya. When her husband passed away, she shut down the business to look after her kids and raise them by doing housework. She's fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English,” wrote Vengulerkar on Twitter.

The food is delivered primarily to those who reside in HSR Layout, Bangalore.

The venture run by the duo currently offers two dishes Mangalorean style Crab Curry and Reddy’s chicken curry, they also operate only during the weekends.

“It has really given her a sense of purpose. In the last four days, she has made Rs 6,000, which otherwise she would earn in an entire month by cooking and cleaning in various houses,” Vengulerkar told the source.

Saroj was an entrepreneur, before the untimely demise of her husband, with whom she ran a joint that served idli-dosa, lemon rice, and tomato rice.

Saroj has been cooking for over thirty years now, and has many plans for her new venture if everything works well.