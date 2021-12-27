Here's how to register for the Covid booster dose on Co-WIN

Co-WIN application chief RS Sharma on Monday said that the process to register on the Co-WIN platform for the precaution dose of Covid would be the same as for the other doses of the vaccine.

"The process will be exactly the same. If you are above 60 years of age and have taken both doses and the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering is more than 9 months (39 weeks) then you are eligible", says Dr RS Sharma.

He also informed that beneficiaries with comorbidities would have to show the comorbidities certificate from the registered doctor when they apply for the precaution dose. "When you will register, it will ask whether you have any comorbidities or not. If you say yes, you will be able to book and have to show the comorbidities certificate from a registered doctor at the vaccination centre and then you can get jabs," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

Modi said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred to.

