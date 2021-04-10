Higher qualifications can't be demerit for JEs post: SC

In an important decision, the Supreme Court has said that higher qualifications cannot be treated as a demerit or disqualification for a job.

A bench of Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat allowed B E or B Tech degree holders to apply for jobs to the post of Junior Engineers in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board.

Dealing with the main question of whether degree holders can also apply for the posts of JEs, the top court pointed out a close examination of the rules showed that a lion’s share of the posts at the JE level was set apart for direct recruitment.

However, when it is at the level of the higher post i e Assistant Engineer, which is a promotional post, direct recruitment is only to the extent of 36 per cent. Of the balance 64 per cent, various sub-quotas have been stipulated for feeder cadres, the largest percentage being for Junior Engineers, it said.

"This only shows the intent of the rulemakers not to exclude degree holders from consideration for the lower post of Junior Engineers," the bench said.

The court allowed a batch of appeals filed by Puneet Sharma and others against the Himachal Pradesh High Court's judgment which had held that the degree holder cannot be permitted to urge that they possess higher qualifications enabling them to apply for the post of Junior Engineers.