Hindu gurus outdid missionaries in South: Bhagwat

Hindu gurus outdid missionaries in southern states: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 07 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 13:14 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS, he said, "Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country."

"Generally, intellectuals of the country mention missionaries for their service. But, the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in four southern states is more than that done by missionaries," Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat
RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
India News

