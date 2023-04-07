Hindu gurus outdid missionaries in southern states: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.
Addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS, he said, "Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country."
"Generally, intellectuals of the country mention missionaries for their service. But, the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in four southern states is more than that done by missionaries," Bhagwat said.
