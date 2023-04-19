Hindu saints do more service than missionaries: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Hindu saints do more service than missionaries: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat was in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to participate in various programmes

PTI
PTI, Madhya Pradesh,
  • Apr 19 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 09:47 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Hindu saints do more service than missionaries. Stressing on the importance of education, Bhagwat also said ills plaguing the Indian society must be eradicated.

"We have to eradicate ills in the society and bring prosperity," he said on Tuesday. Bhagwat was in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city to participate in various programmes, including unveiling of a statue of Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya Ji Maharaj at Narsinh Temple. He also spoke at a lecture series at Manas Bhawan in the city.

Also read | RSS' fast-paced expansion will one day take form of society itself, says Bhagwat; hails outfit for treating all as its own

“Nowadays missionaries are dominant, but our saints do more service than them. I am not saying this as a matter of pride, but that is the truth,” he said at the lecture series while quoting a survey.

The RSS chief said India is going to become a 'Vishwa Guru' (teacher or knowledge-giver), but it should attain the position with harmony. Bhagwat maintained educating the Hindu society will be good for the entire world.

