Horoscope 2020 | Capricorn

The individuals born under the sign of Capricorn, are quite ambitious and may push for certain exceptional roles. The year 2020 may bring several challenges as you may be required to divide your attention amongst several factors. There is a possibility of you being transferred/deputed to a different location and this may cause some anxiety. It is best for the Capricorn folk to avoid any participation in controversial issues or get into heated arguments. Many times it is about choosing dignified silence.

There are financial gains but money may go out with as much swiftness as it comes in. You may have to take care of other people and even support them financially to an extent. You may become quite introverted. There may be a difference of opinion with spouse/ partner and it is best if it is handled with maturity. Individuals running businesses in partnerships should keep a firm eye on finances. This year could be difficult in terms of health and people suffering from chronic issues should exercise precaution.