Horoscope 2020 | Scorpio

The year 2020 is likely to be a wonderful time for those born under this sun sign. It’s almost as if the phoenix has risen from the ashes and claimed its real place in the world. There could be major wish fulfillment. Individuals may get praise and recognition for their efforts. There could be a promotion, a raise and status elevation. You are able to travel outside the country and create some wonderful memories. A long-pending debt may be closed.

The latter half of the year could also see you buying creature comforts to make your living space more comfortable. Health improves and there is a general improvement in one’s mental space as well. This year could bring a beautiful new relationship for you. There is a good chance of remarkable improvements in relationships that may have suffered previously due to misunderstandings. Friends from the past reach out to you, bringing great joy. Students are able to perform much better at competitions.