How to register for Covid-19 vaccine for 18 years and above: A detailed guide

Online registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app from April 28. Vaccination for those above 18 will begin May 1, 2021.

Regardless of government or private centre, every individual has to register on the CoWIN portal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to register on CoWin for your Covid-19 vaccine:

Step 1: On the CoWIN website (cowin.gov.in), enter a mobile number and Aadhaar number and wait for the One-Time Password or the OTP.

Step 2: Enter the OTP and the next step involves filling in details that include Name, Date of Birth etc. Ensure no errors at this stage.

Step 3: Next, a government Photo ID needs to be uploaded on the portal. Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License and PAN Card are some of the key documents that can be used.

Step 4: After this stage, choose the vaccination centre, it can be either a private or a government entity.

Step 5: Select the date and time for the options. Sometimes, if you can't find the required slot, check for subsequent days or choose a different vaccination centre.

Step 6: An appointment confirmation letter will be generated, carry that and a Photo ID (physical copy) to the vaccination centre at the designated time and date.

Can I reschedule my appointment?

There is an option to change the time slot but before the scheduled day. If you miss your appointment, you can choose another day and time by clicking on the “Reschedule” tab.

When can I book my appointment for my second vaccine dose?

Once you receive your first shot, there is no need to register again for the second dose. The system will schedule an appointment for you automatically on the 29th day following your first dose at the same vaccination centre.

How many people can register using a single login id?

Up to four people can be registered using a single phone number but four different Photo IDs need to be uploaded.

What are the other registration options?

Besides self-registration, the government provides two other options: on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration. Walk-in registration is available and in the case of the other, the local officials will aid those who are unable to opt for the other two.

Other things you need to know

— You cannot donate blood for a month after getting a vaccine dose.

— You need to follow all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands regularly.

For more information log on to the Union Ministry of Health's website. (mohfw.gov.in)