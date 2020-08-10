I had no desire for any post: Sachin Pilot

Breaking his silence over the rebellion in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Monday said he had no desire for any post but only wanted his grievances to be heard by the Congress leadership.

Soon after giving up his rebellion, Pilot met senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal late Monday evening along with the MLAs supporting him.

“Party gives us posts and it can also take it back. I have no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact,” said Pilot, who was stripped of the twin posts of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister after he stayed away from the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party on July 14.

Patel, Venugopal and Priyanka form the three-member committee set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to address the grievances raised by Pilot.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot did not miss an opportunity to take a jibe at his bete noire Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had called him “useless” (nikamma).

“I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi for bringing back Pilot to the party fold.

“Today because of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the efforts of Priyanka Gandhi we have managed to keep one of our own, Sachin Pilot, with us. This is the democratic spirit of our party where there is room for dissent and debate,” former union minister Jitin Prasada said.