'I was sexually abused when I was 14', says Aamir Khan's daughter Ira

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has revealed that she was sexually abused when she was just 14. The star kid also said that she had wrote about it to her parents.
In a video on Instagram, she said: "When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was slightly an odd situation in the sense that I didn't know what that person was doing. It wasn't happening every day, so it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing and immediately I wrote to my parents and got myself out of the situation."
"Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on and let go. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad", she said.
HINDI VERSION - LINK IN BIO. I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all. I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help? . . . #mentalhealth #privilege #depression #repression #divorce #sexualabuse #letstalk #betterlatethannever #letitout #depressionhelp #askforhelp
Ira said that she never revealed anything to anyone because she assumed that her privilege meant she should handle her stuff herself, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.”
She also spoke about her parents' divorce in the video, saying that their separation was amicable. She said that her parents are still friends and they are 'not a broken family by any means'.
