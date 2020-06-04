ICCR planning courses on Indian tradition and culture

The ICCR is planning online courses on traditional Indian knowledge systems (TIKS) to inform youngsters and others about Indian culture and traditions, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Wednesday.

Courses on TIKS will include training programmes on Indian traditional celebration practices such as rangoli and mehendi to those on Indian cookery which will include snacks, desserts and pickles, he said.

"There will also be courses on Indian epics, freedom struggle, Constitution and sustainable philosophy of our country among others," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sahasrabuddhe added that ICCR was exploring the possibility of becoming a single-window source of introductory knowledge of Indian culture and traditions.

He also informed that ICCR, along with the Ayush Ministry, was organising an international video blog contest on the upcoming Yoga Day and three awardees will be shortlisted globally.

The contest was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his Mann Ki Baat programme.