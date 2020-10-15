ICICI bank allows customers to use WhatsApp to create FDs, pay bills: Here's how

ICICI bank on Thursday announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based service to allow its customers to open fixed deposits, pay bills and access trade finance details on the messaging platform, according to the Hindustan Times.

As reported, opening FDs and paying bills are available to customers on WhatsApp, while accessing trade finance is still being tested and will be available in a few days.

Here is how you can use ICICI's WhatsApp banking services

1. Send a message saying 'Hi' to ICICI Bank's WhatsApp number - 86400-86400. The bank will send you a list of available services.

2. From the list of services, select the highlighted keyword or the option number of the service you wish to make use of.

3. To create and FD, type 'fixed deposit' or 'FD', along with the amount and tenure. You can choose an amount between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 crore for the option. The bank will show interest rates and the final amount available after maturity. In case you do not have an account, however, it will ask you to open an account with the bank first.

4. To pay a bill, type in keywords like 'pay bills', 'electricity', 'gas' or 'mobile postpaid', enter the relevant details such as electricity board and customer number for electricity bill, or the phone number for mobile postpaid, before making a payment.