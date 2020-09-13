Iconic masks that will be remembered in a post-Covid-19 world

While masks were initially used only as a protective measure against the novel coronavirus, it has slowly transformed into a style statement — something that speaks for you even when you don’t.

Designer or custom-made made masks — even if not successful in the marketplace — have gained a lot of popularity because of their uniqueness. People want to flaunt colours, patterns, precious stones, trendy colloquial phrases, and their freedom of speech on the armour they use most: their masks

Let us take a look at some of the most loved and talked about masks since the pandemic hit the world:

1. A Potterhead? Here's one for you

People might not have had enough of the glowing T-shirts, but these ‘magic’ masks have impressed the internet.

Why? Because they reveals the ‘Marauder’s map’ when you breathe! A secret code for where to find the Potterheads.



2. A mask that prevents your glasses from getting fogged? You heard it right.

If fogged-up glasses have been troubling for you, LG Electronics recently invented a battery-powered filtered face mask designed to reduce problems associated with conventional designs.

The PuriCare Wearable features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out. Netizens are loving the innovation and the thought behind it.



LG Electronics will give new meaning to clean personal air with the introduction of PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at #ifa2020 creating an entire new category of wearable air purifier technology to deliver a new level of portable protection. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/UA6bcgeBVv — Sergio Malagoli (@Gignux) September 7, 2020

3. My precious!

Remember the Pune businessman who got himself a customised gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh? Turns out he wasn't the only one who loves precious stones and metals.

Impressed by his creativity, a 55-year-old businessman in Odisha had also procured a gold mask that cost him Rs 3.5 lakh. Later, in July, a jeweller in Gujarat came up with the idea of diamond-studded masks after customers asked for something unique. This only proves one point, Indians love their jewels and their health — both equally.



4. Going Gaga

When Lady Gaga said, "Wear a mask, it's a sign of respect," the world heard her. You definitely cannot deny the complete and total takeover of the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 by her. Gaga’s four acceptance speeches were all disarmingly earnest and involved dramatic costume changes, each look with its own couture face mask.

5. Like it? Click it

People can't see half your face under the mask but they most certainly can if you get your face printed on it. Photomasks have become popular across states as studios jump into this new venture. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has already got one for himself.

People also got photos of their most loved icons, including Rahul Gandhi And PM Modi on these.

6. Masks that help one lip-read

After face masks left Britain's deaf community struggling to communicate, 45-year-old Claire Cros made about 100 masks with clear panels sewn into them for those with hearing loss to be able to communicate by lip-reading.



7. One for the right cause

Who doesn't love Madhubani art? When Twitterati found that a poor Madhubani painter in Bihar was selling handcrafted Madhubani masks, they hailed the man for his creativity amid these times of crisis. The artisan received so many orders that he had to put out a request on Twitter asking customers to allow him the time to make these masks.

Apart from him, more and more people are reaching out to local weavers and artisans to source masks that sustain their livelihoods. Ethical ways to protect yourself amid Covid-19, always in fashion.

One poor Madhubani painter in Bihar has made these masks. He says that he can send by courier and each three layered cotton mask costs ₹50. Please see if you can spread the word around and help. He can be contacted at 9899429912 - Raman Kumar Mishra! Please RT! #facemasks pic.twitter.com/Tm6aaYk6gi — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 8, 2020

8. Tying the knot? Not without a bridal mask

Meanwhile, Indian weddings have also adapted to the new normal with grooms and brides making sure that they get the perfect mask to go with their outfits.



9. BLM: Speaking through your mask

Last but not the least, US Open champion Naomi Osaka's face masks for each of her matches at Flushing Meadows this year — were something more than just a fashion statement. Each of her masks carried the name of a Black American who died after brutal encounters with the US police. Osaka won her third grandslam title and a million hearts with her silent but powerful way to speak for racial injustice in teh United States.

(With agency inputs)