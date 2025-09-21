Separate religion effort to continue: Minister Eshwar Khandre

<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday reiterated that Veerashaivas and Lingayats were the same, and that efforts would continue to secure a separate religion status for the “Veerashaiva-Lingayat” faith.</p>.Karnataka's Social & Educational survey: Muslims asked to identify as a caste, mark 'Islam' as religion.<p>Khandre said that the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has asked all community members to identify their religion as “Veerashaiva-Lingayat” during the Social & Educational Survey.</p>.<p>“Since the government has not recognised this religion, we’ve left the decision to the conscience of our community members,” Khandra, the secretary-general of the Mahasabha, said. </p>