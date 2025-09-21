Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Separate religion effort to continue: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Khandre said that the All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has asked all community members to identify their religion as 'Veerashaiva-Lingayat' during the Social & Educational Survey.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 23:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 23:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us