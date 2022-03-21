Shatrughan takes a dig at PM over Asansol nomination

If PM can contest from Varanasi, so can I from Bengal’s Asansol: Shatrughan on ‘outsider’ remarks

Bengal BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul had recently labelled Sinha as an outsider in the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 01:36 ist
TMC candidate for by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency Shatrughan Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

TMC candidate for by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP for labelling him as an outsider, wondering what the saffron party makes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Varanasi.

Sinha, who would be filing his nomination on Monday, told reporters at Andal Airport in Paschim Bardhaman district that he was sure the electorate of Asansol would root for Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who “always stood for the development of Bengal”.

“If for national figures like the PM, contesting the Lok Sabha polls from anywhere is accepted, then the same holds true for me as well,” the actor-turned-politician said.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha takes jibe at PM over 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat'

Bengal BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Agnimitra Paul had recently labelled Sinha as an outsider in the state.

Sinha said he was touched by the love and warmth of the people of Asansol, pointing towards the cheering crowd at the airport.

“The BJP would be trounced by the people of Asansol, who will vote for ‘insaf’ (justice),” he asserted.

Sinha is pitted against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul.

The Left Front fielded senior CPI(M) leader Partha Mukherjee as its candidate for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje assembly seat will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16. 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

TMC
India News
Shatrughan Sinha
BJP
Varanasi
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 