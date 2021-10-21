If taking photos with me a crime, punish me: Priyanka

If taking photos with me a crime, punish me: Priyanka to Yogi

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter of the women police personnel posing with the Congress general secretary to see if there is any violation of service rules

  • Oct 21 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 15:56 ist
Women police personnel take a selfie with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to take action against some Uttar Pradesh policewomen who had posed for a photograph with her, adding that if that is the case, she should be punished, too.

“The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these policewomen,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi along with the picture which is said to have been clicked on Wednesday while she was on her way to Agra to meet the family of a Dalit sanitation worker who had died in police custody.

“If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished as it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policewomen,” Priyanka added.

The Congress leader was stopped on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway while she was on her way to meet the family members of Arun who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from Jagdishpura Police Station in Agra and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation.

According to a senior Lucknow Police official, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter of the women police personnel posing with the Congress general secretary to see if there is any violation of service rules. 

