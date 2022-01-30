If youth shown right direction it will ensure all-round development: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that if the youth are shown the right direction it will prove to be an effective way in ensuring all-round development of the nation.

For this, it is also necessary for them to follow a competent guide, he said while interacting with 1,500 youngsters through video conferencing under the 'Rising Youth Talk' programme.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Khattar said he is an idol of integrity, the priest of non-violence, whose life will be an inspiration for generations to come.

The youth need a charioteer, companion and guru at every turn of life from whom they can draw inspiration and constant guidance, the chief minister said.

Khattar, according to an official statement, said that the youth should learn skilling abilities and dedicate their life for the benefits of others, and learn to live for the country and society.

He also said that there is a need to run a social campaign on the lines of the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan’ to make the youth more aware about the ill effects of drugs.

Touching upon another issue, Khattar said that the "CM Window" portal is proving to be the best way to redress the problems of the people.

"About 10 lakh problems have come up in about seven years, out of which 90 per cent have been resolved. Citizens are satisfied with the immediate redressal of problems through the CM Window," he said.

He said that the BJP-led government was carrying out equitable development, and to improve the social environment, emphasis has been laid on social, religious and cultural education.

The chief minister said that the margin of error reduces while working with the spirit of "Antyodaya".

"Through this justice is equally ensured for everyone without any favourism or discrimination. Our government's aim is to ensure that the last person standing in the queue should get the benefits of government schemes,” he said,

For this, the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family-id) scheme has been started. Fifty-four schemes have already been linked with this scheme, in which data of 67 lakh families have been verified so far, Khattar said.

