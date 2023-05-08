IIT-M ties up with L&T EduTech to offer industry skilling programmes

IIT-Madras’ Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with L&T EduTech to offer industry skilling programmes and access to industry experts and top academics for engineering and science students across India.

The long-term target is to reach 25,000 annually under this initiative, which is intended to bridge the gap that is required to make the students ‘industry ready,’ IIT-M said, adding that the partnership will also offer customized programmes for professionals across the industry to upskill themselves and achieve career progression.

Pravartak Technologies will bring from various engineering and science departments of IIT Madras while L&T EduTech will provide the industry expertise. Each of these courses will provide conceptual learning supported by engineering applications.

“We look forward to developing individuals who would scale the heights of their profession and lead us to a better world. This partnership enables us to spread our skills to all areas of Engineering and Science,” Sabyasachi Das, Chief Executive Officer, L&T EduTech, said.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M said the institute and L&T group have been jointly developing various technology and skilling programmes across departments and spoke about the success of their flagship program ‘BIS’ (Build India Scholarship).

“We are now taking a step forward with this relationship to address the skill gap between academia and industry through certification programs. These programs are carefully designed by experts from Industry as well as academia with equal importance to theory and hands-on sessions,” Professor Kamakoti said.

The programmes are designed for professionals and fresh graduates in core engineering and IT/ITES for their upskilling, cross-skilling and reskilling, the IIT-M director added.

Dr M J Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said they will offer programmes that address the gap between academia and Industry.

Professor Mangal Sunder, who has co-founded many prestigious nationwide programmes such as NPTEL, will implement this partnership through Digital Skills Academy, which focuses on industry skilling through world-class facilities and thereby enabling talent for jobs.