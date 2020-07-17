IITs relax admission norms in view of partial cancellation of exams

In a relief to students, the IITs on Friday decided to relax the admission criteria this year in view of the partial cancellation of Class 12 examinations by several boards, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

Candidates clearing JEE-Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks as the Joint Admission Board has decided to do away with their criterion of minimum 75% marks in Class 12 examinations, Nishank said.

"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the minister said.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE-Advanced, candidates were required to secure either a minimum score of 75% marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.