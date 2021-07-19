Illegal surveillance not possible: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Pegasus report

Amidst a massive row over the Pegasus issue, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that media reports on snooping ahead of Parliament session as "an attempt to malign Indian democracy." He further said that with checks and balances in place, illegal surveillance is not possible.

"A highly sensational story was published by a web portal last night. Many over-the-top allegations were made around this story. The press reports appeared a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This can't be a coincidence," Vaishnaw said.

At least 40 journalists and around a dozen activists, including the Bhima Koregaon case accused, have figured in a leaked list of potential targets for surveillance using hacking software 'Pegasus' sold by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group. The leaked database contains around 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers including those of ministers, Opposition leaders, the legal community, businessmen, government officials, scientists, rights activists and others, The Wire reported on Sunday night.

The IT minister said that without subjecting the phone to this technical analysis, it's not possible to conclusively state whether it witnessed an attempted hack or successfully compromised. "The allegation is that individuals linked to these phone numbers for being spied upon. However, the report says that the presence of a phone number in the data does not reveal whether a device was infected by Pegasus or subjected to an attempted hack," he added.

"We can't fault those who haven't read the news story in detail and I request all members of House to examine issues on facts and logic. The basis of this report is that there is a consortium that has got access to a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers," he said.

Vaishnaw said that in the past, similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. "Those reports had no factual basis and were denied by all parties. Press reports of 18 July 2021 also appear to be an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions."