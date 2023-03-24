I'm fighting for voice of India: Rahul after LS ouster

I'm fighting for voice of India, ready to pay any price: Rahul Gandhi after LS disqualification

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 18:41 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price, hours after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after conviction

In a tweet in Hindi, the 52-year-old former Congress president said, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price."

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

On Thursday, a court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

