I'm fighting for voice of India, ready to pay any price: Rahul Gandhi after LS disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price, hours after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha.

In a tweet in Hindi, the 52-year-old former Congress president said, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price."

मैं भारत की आवाज़ के लिए लड़ रहा हूं। मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 24, 2023

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

On Thursday, a court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"