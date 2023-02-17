Image of Hanuman returns on HAL's display aircraft on last day of Aero India

Aero India: Hanuman image back on HAL's aircraft model

The HTFT-42 trainer aircraft has been kept at the HAL's Hall-3 here at the five-day aviation exhibition

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2023, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:02 ist
The tail of HAL's fighter aircraft with a portrait of Lord Hanuman in a pose striking with his mace with a message 'The storm is coming'. Credit: PTI Photo

A picture of Lord Hanuman returned to the vertical stabiliser of the static display aircraft model of defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on the last day of Aero India 2023 here, three days after it was removed without assigning any reason.

Anjaneya, as Hanuman is also referred to, is seen with his mace in battle mode and the caption below the sticker read, "The storm is coming".

Also Read | HAL removes Lord Hanuman's image from trainer jet model fin

An HAL official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI that they carried out orders as received.

The HLFT-42 trainer aircraft has been kept at the HAL's Hall-3 here at the five-day aviation exhibition.

Also Read | Aero India: Lord Hanuman on HAL trainer model's fin

Three days ago, the display came up at the pavilion eliciting curiosity among onlookers. As it hit headlines, the defence PSU removed it without citing any particular reason.

